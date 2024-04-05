Free EMT classes offered across south Louisiana

The National EMS Academy, a division of Acadian Companies, and South Louisiana Community College are offering the summer EMT class tuition-free to Louisiana residents at their Louisiana campuses.

Registration is open now. The class begins on May 27, 2024, with orientation held May 21-22. The class ends in early August.

There will be no cost for tuition and fees. Students will only have to pay for books, uniforms, and NREMT testing fees.

National EMS Academy has campuses in:



Alexandria

Baton Rouge

Covington

Houma

Lafayette

Lake Charles

New Orleans

The funding is the result of a Rapid Response grant from South Louisiana Community College and Louisiana’s Community and Technical Colleges.

“The cost associated with higher education can be a limiting factor for many interested students. Offering this special class is a way we can assist individuals who want to be in the EMS field to reach their goals without the financial strain of tuition,” says Senior Director of Staffing Taylor Richard. “This will not only allow us to fill our open positions, but it empowers prospective students to further their education and have a career waiting for them.”

Acadian Ambulance has job openings in each of its service areas, and EMT students who have graduated and passed their National Registry exam will be eligible to join the company and begin their careers as medics.

For more information on the National EMS Academy EMT program and to register for the class, visit www.BecomeAMedic.com.

National EMS Academy offers entry-level, continuing education and refresher courses for a number of EMS career pathways, including EMTs and paramedics. It is a nationally accredited EMS training facility with locations in Louisiana, Texas, and Tennessee and is an authorized American Heart Association Training Center for CPR and ECC courses.