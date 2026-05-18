Free Disaster Readiness Workshop set for May 27

LAFAYETTE, La. — As hurricane season approaches, residents of Lafayette Parish are encouraged to take proactive steps to protect their homes, finances, and families by attending a free Disaster Readiness Workshop focused on storm preparedness and recovery.

The workshop will be held Wednesday, May 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 111 Shirley Picard Drive, and will provide critical, timely information to help residents prepare before severe weather strikes.

The workshop will emphasize the importance of early planning — including reviewing insurance coverage, understanding flood zones, and preparing legal and financial documents ahead of storm season.

Community partners, including Operation HOPE [operationhope.org], Acadiana Legal Services [la-law.org], A Freeman Insurance Agency LLC [afreemaninsurance.com], and Lafayette Consolidated Government representatives, will provide expert guidance on:

Navigating flood zones and elevation requirements

Preparing financially for disaster impacts

Understanding legal rights and protections

Accessing FEMA and disaster recovery resources

Reviewing insurance policies before hurricane season begins

“Preparing before a storm is the best way to reduce stress, financial loss, and recovery time,” Belle Leblanc, Community Development Planning Human Services Manager. “This workshop gives residents the tools they need to act now—not after disaster strikes.”

Attendees will leave with practical tools to build a personalized disaster plan, safeguard important documents, evaluate insurance coverage, and make informed decisions ahead of hurricane season, according to an LCG spokesperson.

This free workshop is open to the public; however, seating is limited and early registration is encouraged.

For more information or to reserve a seat, call 337-291-5450.