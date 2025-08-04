Free digital AR books available for all LPSS students

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As students head back to school, many in Acadiana begin to prepare to start Accelerated Reader testing again, or AR testing.

The Lafayette Public Library offers a great digital resource for students to have access to more books, all you need is the internet and your library card.

Here, Emma Guillory shares with us what is included in this free app, and walks us through a demonstration on how to use it.

Free Digital Books at Lafayette Public Library

The library’s Cloud Library app now allows all Lafayette Parish School System students to instantly borrow digital books at their AR (Accelerated Reader) level, helping parents and students keep up with reading assignments and tests without the hassle of physical returns.

KATC

This initiative aims to remove barriers to reading and ensure every student has the resources they need for academic success. “We are so excited to offer our Cloud Library subscription, which is basically our online library of digital books,” said Emma Guillory, Outreach Services Manager at Lafayette Public Library. “It’s as easy as logging in with your library card, and all Lafayette Parish school system students automatically have a card with us.”

KATC

Sometimes parents and students face challenges getting to the library during busy weeks, and overdue fees have been a common concern.

The Cloud Library app addresses these issues by automatically returning books after the 21-day loan period, eliminating late fees and making the process seamless for families.

The library also offers a “Your Next Great Read” service, where librarians help students find books tailored to their interests, ensuring every reader can discover something new and engaging.

You can find the web version of Cloud Library here, but Emma let's us know that for now, it works best on digital devices such as a phone, or tablet with the app Cloud Library.

Also, if you want to see how many points a certain book is worth, parents can check out this website as well:

Check AR Book Points Here