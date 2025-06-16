Free Community Child Safety Seat Installation event set

Barczyk Spine & Joint is sponsoring a free community child safety seat installation at their flagship location on Saturday, June 21st, 2025, from 10 am to Noon. The address is 204 Petroleum Drive, Lafayette, LA.

A limited number of safety seats will be raffled for free for those who have registered for them in advance by calling Callie at 337-266-9949.

Families who already have their own safety seats can also register to have their seats checked by certified technicians during the event.

“We work with our patients every day to restore their health and well-being” said Dr. David Barczyk. “We also work to support the health and safety of those most important to them – their children. Our partnership with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force is the cornerstone of protecting our patient’s most precious and vulnerable family members.”