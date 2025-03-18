Free clothing swap for plus-size community returns in April

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Big Fat Clothing Swap is back for its second event, offering a free and inclusive shopping experience for people in sizes XL and above. The swap will occur on Saturday, April 5, at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in Lafayette. Donations of clothing, shoes, and accessories (size XL and up) are now being accepted at multiple drop-off locations.

The event is organized by a group of plus-size community members, including leaders from local nonprofit organizations such as Lafayette Tool Library, No Waste Lafayette, and Acadiana Queer Collective. They aim to promote resource-sharing, sustainability, and body-positive fashion while creating a welcoming space where attendees can find stylish, well-fitting clothing without financial barriers, according to an event organizer.

The first Big Fat Clothing Swap, held in November 2024, was a resounding success. Over 700 items were donated, and more than 60 attendees participated, each taking home an average of seven pieces—regardless of whether they contributed donations. The remaining clothing was donated to The Extra Mile.

In addition to the swap, the April event will feature local market vendors catering specifically to plus-size individuals.

Donation Information

Those wishing to donate gently used or new clothing, shoes, and accessories (sizes XL+) can drop off items at the following locations:

📍 712 Saint Louis Street, Lafayette

📍 600 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette

📍 129 Pinion Circle, Lafayette

📍 110 Cedar Mound Lane, Youngsville

As a thank-you, donors will receive an extra hour of exclusive early access to shop before the general event opens.

Event Details

📅 Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

⏰ Time: 1:00 – 4:00 PM (VIP hour for donors and volunteers starts at 12:00 PM)

📍 Location: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W Vermilion Street, Lafayette

💰 Cost: FREE! (Suggested $5 donation to help cover event costs)

Get Involved

The organizers are looking for volunteers to help with clothing sorting, event setup, and cleanup.

For more information, visit @BigFatClothingSwap on Instagram or Facebook. To contact the organizers directly, email bigfatclothingswap@gmail.com