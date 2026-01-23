Free after-school program offered at AOC

Lafayette, LA — AOC Community Media has launched the Spring 2026 season of Teen Muse, a free after‑school digital media arts program created for teens ages 12–16.

Beginning Monday, January 26, the spring session invites young creators to dive into hands-on workshops covering television production, foley sound effects, podcast productions, and voice acting. Guided by AOC’s skilled production team and guest instructors from Acadiana’s dynamic media community, Teen Muse encourages students to explore future media careers while developing practical, real‑world creative skills.

Classes will take place on select Mondays from 4:30–6:00 PM at AOC’s downtown Lafayette studio (101 Jefferson Street, Suite 100). Open to all teens within the age range, the program nurtures imagination, builds technical confidence, and connects participants with mentors who are passionate about digital arts. Whether a student is curious about directing, sound design, or crafting compelling visual effects, Teen Muse offers the tools, support, and inspiration to help them grow.

“AOC Community Media is dedicated to empowering young people with the knowledge and resources to express themselves in today’s digital world,” says Tiffany Estes, Development Director of AOC Community Media. “Teen Muse reflects our commitment to fostering a welcoming space where emerging talent can flourish. We’re excited to see the fresh ideas and creative projects our students will bring to life this spring.”

To register or learn more, visit www.aocinc.org/muse [aocinc.org], email info@aocinc.org, or call (337) 232-4434. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.