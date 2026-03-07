Fourteen new firefighters sworn into LFD in recruit graduation

LAFAYETTE, La. — The 110th Firefighter Recruit Graduation was held Friday morning at the Lafayette Fire Training Center.

Fourteen new firefighters were sworn in after completing 16 weeks of training, where they learned the fundamentals of firefighting, EMS, rescue and hazardous materials, but State Fire Marshal Bryan J. Adams said the learning doesn't stop here in his speech at the ceremony.

"This ceremony is not the end of your learning. It's just the start," Adams told the recruits. "It's a lifelong vow to protect, serve, rise after every fall. Firefighting is more than just putting out the flames. It's preserving communities, communities that trust you with their most precious moments, their homes, their families and their hopes."

Those 14 graduates will be joining the Lafayette Fire Department.