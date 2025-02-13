Four indicted in Carencro slaying

Four people have been indicted in the October 2024 slaying of a Church Point man.

Police found the body of Isaiah Sam, 22, in a vehicle that crashed into a frontage road hotel. Investigators believe the shooting happened shortly before that, on Interstate 49 in Carencro.

Jaylen Jamal James, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was indicted on one count first-degree murder and four counts attempted first-degree murder.

Jerimiah Jerome Brown Jr., 21, of Lafayette, was indicted on one count first-degree murder and four counts attempted first-degree murder.

Damien Jacolby Doucette, 24, of Lafayette, was indicted on one count first-degree murder and four counts attempted first-degree murder.

Deandre James Hypolite, 23, of St. Martinville, was indicted on one count principal to first-degree murder and four counts principal to attempted first-degree murder.

At the time of the shooting, Carencro Police told us they were called to the Super 6 Hotel on the NW Frontage Road, where they found a truck that had hit the building. Inside they found Sam, who was dead, police say. Four other passengers in the truck were not injured by the gunfire, police say.