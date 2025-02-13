Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Four indicted in Carencro slaying

Lafayette Parish Courthouse
KATC
Lafayette Parish Courthouse
Posted
and last updated

Four people have been indicted in the October 2024 slaying of a Church Point man.

Police found the body of Isaiah Sam, 22, in a vehicle that crashed into a frontage road hotel. Investigators believe the shooting happened shortly before that, on Interstate 49 in Carencro.

Jaylen Jamal James, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was indicted on one count first-degree murder and four counts attempted first-degree murder.

Jerimiah Jerome Brown Jr., 21, of Lafayette, was indicted on one count first-degree murder and four counts attempted first-degree murder.

Damien Jacolby Doucette, 24, of Lafayette, was indicted on one count first-degree murder and four counts attempted first-degree murder.

Deandre James Hypolite, 23, of St. Martinville, was indicted on one count principal to first-degree murder and four counts principal to attempted first-degree murder.

At the time of the shooting, Carencro Police told us they were called to the Super 6 Hotel on the NW Frontage Road, where they found a truck that had hit the building. Inside they found Sam, who was dead, police say. Four other passengers in the truck were not injured by the gunfire, police say.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.