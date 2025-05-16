Fountain Memorial to host Memorial Day ceremony honoring fallen heroes

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A Memorial Day tribute honoring fallen U.S. military members will take place Monday, May 26, at 9 a.m. at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery in Lafayette.

Robert LeBon gives the details on what to expect. The ceremony will bring together veterans, community members, and youth groups for a solemn hour of remembrance. The event will include color guard, music, a POW/MIA table, and a speech from a veteran advocate.

“Memorial Day is meant to be somber... it's not a happy occasion—it’s about honoring with respect,” said Robert. The annual gathering includes contributions from the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard, local clergy, and groups like the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Ms. Yvette Moura, representing Vietnam Veteran Chapter 141, will present a POW/MIA table recognizing those still unaccounted for.

“We even have a few KIAs from recent years... almost every war is represented in this cemetery,” Robert said, pointing to flags placed on veterans’ graves. The public is welcome, but attendees are urged to arrive before 9 a.m. to avoid disrupting the ceremony. Afterward, refreshments will be provided as guests gather to share stories and pay respects.

“It’s about honoring the fallen and making sure the families know they are not forgotten,” Robert added.

The event will take place at 1010 Pandora Street, behind Adrian’s on Congress.

