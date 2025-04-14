Former school administrator arrested on sex charge

A Lafayette man who served as an administrator at two Acadiana schools was booked with a sex charge this weekend.

James Cork, 47, was booked by Lafayette Police early Saturday on an active warrant accusing him of sexual battery.

Police say this accusation is not related to a juvenile, and did not involve the school at all.

Lafayette Parish School System officials say that Cork was placed on administrative leave on February 13, 2025, for reasons unrelated to his recent arrest. He resigned from LPSS on April 11, 2025.

St. Martin Parish school system officials say that Cork worked as an Assistant Principal at Breaux Bridge High School from August 2021 - December of 2023. He resigned to take on a role within another parish, they say.