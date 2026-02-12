Former Lafayette officials won’t face charges in spoil bank case

The District Attorney’s Office will not prosecute former Lafayette officials, including Mayor-President Josh Guillory, for alleged crimes related to the removal of spoilbanks in St. Martin Parish, according to The Advocate.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Frederick Welter, first assistant district attorney, said in a Feb. 9 letter that the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office under Don Landry, “declines to pursue any criminal prosecution of any public officials or public employees of Lafayette Consolidated Government” over the findings in an Aug. 13, 2025, investigative report by the legislative auditor.

