Former Lafayette Mayor Dud Lastrapes has died

Arrangements are pending for William "Dud" Lastrapes, Jr., age, 94, who passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in Lafayette.

Martin & Castille Funeral Home Downtown is in charge of the arrangements.

William Dudley Lastrapes Jr. served as mayor of the city of Lafayette from 1980-1992, prior to implementation of the consolidated form of government that exists today, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Born in New Orleans, Lastrapes grew up in Opelousas and graduated from then-Southwest Louisiana Institute (today the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) with a bachelor's degree in English and communications. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force in Korea, the newspaper reports.

From 1955 until 1970, Lastrapes worked in broadcasting, then went into politics on the Lafayette Parish School Board in 1972, serving until 1980 when he vacated the post two years early after defeating Mayor Kenny Bowen to become mayor, The Advocate reports.

We will update this story as soon as his obituary and arrangements are posted. To read The Advocate's full story, click here.