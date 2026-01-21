Former construction manager indicted

Robert Gautreaux, the Lafayette Parish School System’s former construction director, was indicted by a grand jury in Lafayette Wednesday on multiple felony counts of filing false public records, injuring public records and obstruction of justice, The Current is reporting.

The indictment comes amid the Louisiana Attorney General’s ongoing public corruption probe into top officials at LPSS.

The newspaper reports that Gautreaux is accused of creating false quotes for multiple construction projects and then submitting them into school system records to meet policy requirements. He allegedly used the letterhead of local companies to carry out the scheme.

On July 1, Gautreaux was demoted to his old job teaching agricultural science to students amid a criminal forgery probe that led to Wednesday’s indictment. Gautreaux had been on administrative leave since mid-June, when the school system turned the forgery investigation over to the Lafayette Police Department. He led the construction and maintenance department for less than two years, The Current reports.

To read the rest of the story with all the details, click here.

Statement from LPSS regarding grand jury indictment: