Foodies of Lafayette hosts community cake-sharing event

LAFAYETTE, La. — Foodies of Lafayette is hosting Lafayette's first-ever community cake-sharing event at The Petroleum Club on Sunday, May 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., according to event organizers.

Cake Fête is a picnic-style cake potluck. Participants must bring a cake to share to enter the cake sampling room. Guests are encouraged to picnic on the lawn of the historic Petroleum Club, where refreshments will be available for purchase.

Foodies of Lafayette

More than 150 participants are registered with a projected turnout of 200 for the inaugural event.

Foodies of Lafayette is an online community of more than 100,000 members that celebrate the local food culture by sharing recipes and food stories, recognizing restaurants that exemplify Culinary Excellence, and hosting gatherings for members, according to a spokesperson for the event.

More recently, Foodies of Lafayette assumed the Lafayette Community Fridge and a secondary food pantry in Abbeville. Members work to support these pantries through donations and potluck events like Cake Fête. Donations for the community fridges will be accepted at Cake Fête.

To register, go to EventBrite and search Cake Fête. Registration is free, the cost of entry is a cake to share with a serving knife. Participants will be given a cake box provided by The Petroleum Club at the event to store their cake samples to enjoy. For more info, visit Cake Fête on EventBrite or check out the Facebook event page.

