‘Food is Medicine’ mobile market brings free groceries, health education to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — On July 14, 2026, a “Food is Medicine” mobile market rolled into Lafayette, offering free groceries and health education to residents managing chronic conditions.

Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, a CVS Health company, partnered with Goodr, a hunger and food waste solutions company, to host the event at the SWLA Center for Health Services. Community members received free boxes of fresh produce and pantry staples, along with diabetes education and other resources for people living with chronic illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

“Groceries are great, but we want them to take away more than that — the education we are providing, the experience we are providing. We want them to manage their overall health care,” said Nikesha Rodrigue, lead director of marketing and community development for Aetna Better Health of Louisiana. “We know that you are what you eat, so we want them to put nutritious things into their body. Maybe they don’t have access to it, but that’s why we are here — to meet them where they are to provide that service.”

Organizers say the Lafayette stop is part of a larger statewide tour aimed at addressing food insecurity and helping Louisiana families stay healthier at home by connecting access to nutritious food with ongoing chronic care support.