Florida man arrested, bomb materials seized

Lafayette Parish deputies and federal agents arrested a Florida man who allegedly had multiple explosive devices in his Carencro-area camper.

Deputies say they booked Orlando Burleigh, 56, on warrants with several counts of possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and on outstanding warrants out of Florida accusing him of discharging a firearm into a building and manufacturing and possessing explosive devices.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were working on the Florida investigation, and they located Burleigh in the 300 block of Hibou Road, near Carencro, on Tuesday. He was living in a camper there. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's SWAT team was called in to assist in clearing the camper.

Officials used a drone to go into the camper to see what explosives might be there, and when they saw bomb-making material they called in the Louisiana State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to help move everything out safely. SWAT then went in to execute the search warrant and found five guns.

The investigation is ongoing, officials say.