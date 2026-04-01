Flag-raising ceremony kicks off 'Donate Life Month'

The City of Broussard partnered with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) to host a flag-raising ceremony on Wednesday to kick off a month-long effort to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation and honor donors.

Observed every April, National Donate Life Month promotes education and advocacy for organ, eye, and tissue donation. Officials say events like this help start important conversations and highlight how one donor can save multiple lives.

LOPA representatives, City officials, donor families, and organ recipients gathered at the Broussard Sports Complex to mark the occasion.

"There are over 100,000 people nationwide who need a life-saving organ transplant and so, we are working hard to try to help save the lives of those of those waiting," Suzanna Morton, LOPA Community educator and pubic relations specialist. "Seventeen of those people die every single day waiting, but we're also here to really, support those grieving families when they do have to make that decision or they're faced with honoring their loved ones' wishes about organ and tissue donation. You know, we're here to support them through that process and making that decision."