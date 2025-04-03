Flag football summer camp coming to Lafayette with drills, water fun, and big tournament

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Get ready for an action-packed summer in Lafayette as America’s Flag Football Association brings its first-ever Flag Football Camp to Beaullieu Park, located at 411 W. Bluebird Drive.

The camp offers two summer sessions—June 9–13 and July 14–18—with both three-day and five-day options to fit every family's schedule.

Designed for all skill levels, the camp focuses on fun while helping players develop through position-specific drills, flag-pulling techniques, and offensive/defensive fundamentals. Campers will get hands-on training from high school, college, and even professional players, plus guest speakers throughout the week.

🏈 What campers can expect:

Route running and footwork drills

Learning offensive plays and coverages

Position-based skills training

A water play zone to cool down

A final-day tournament with teams drafted by coaches

What to bring: cleats or tennis shoes, a mouthguard, and a towel. Forgot your gear? No worries—mouthguards and Camp Packs will be available on-site.

The registration link includes full camp details, contact forms, and payment options.

👉 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER