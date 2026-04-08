Five people displaced by apartment complex fire

No injuries were reported, but five people were displaced by an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon.

Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 400 block of Failla Road at 3:15 p.m.; a resident reported a fire in her bedroom. She had tried to put the fire out, but then got out safely.

The fire extended into the attic of a four-plex, but firefighters were able to contain it within 15 minutes. The apartment where the fire started sustained heavy fire damage, the attic space was damaged as well. Electric was turned off to all the units.

Three of the four apartments were occupied. A total of five individual were displaced. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators believe a candle in the bedroom may have ignited combustible material. The fire spread to other contents in the room and eventually to the attic.

The cause of the fire is considered an accident.