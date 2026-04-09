Fit Fête Fusion brings fitness, food and local vendors to downtown Lafayette for community wellness

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A community wellness event is bringing people to downtown Lafayette on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Fit Fête Fusion combines fitness, food and local vendors, all designed to get people moving and connected. Organizers said the event is about making health and wellness more accessible for everyone.

"We want to bring together culture, community, and wellness so that people understand that fitness, being healthy and being well is accessible to everyone in the community. No matter what your fitness level is, no matter what your lifestyle is like, a healthy lifestyle and longevity for your life is accessible to everyone," Amber Dominque Bessard said.

Bessard is the founder of the Fit Fête Foundation.

The event on Saturday, April 11, is just the start, with plans to turn Fit Fête Fusion into a monthly gathering in downtown Lafayette.

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