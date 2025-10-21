LAFAYETTE PARISH — Three people were killed in a plane crash near Gloria Switch Road and La. Highway 93, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Chris Cormier with the sheriff's office said the plane crashed into a field after circling in the air.

LPSO: 3 killed in plane crash near Gloria Switch Road

LPSO gives update on fatal plane crash that killed three people

Cormier identified the aircraft as a Baron Beechcraft twin propellor plane. According to Flight Aware, an aircraft matching that configuration with tail number N16PV took off at 9:53 a.m. from Hooks Memorial Airport in the Houston area. It's radar-tracked flight path ended near the crash sight at 11:01 a.m.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Tuesday of a Cirrus SR22 in Ruston, Louisiana. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 21, 2025

Cormier said investigators were waiting for the FAA to arrive.

Deputies urged drivers to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more information.