First LPSS graduate joins 'Call Me Mister' program

LAFAYETTE, La. — The first Lafayette Parish School System student has joined the 'Call Me Mister' program.

Danterrious Loyd, a 2024 graduate of Northside High School, signed Wednesday to join the prestigious program at Grambling State University 'Call Me Mister,' which stands for 'Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models.' Loyd was first introduced to the program by LPSS while visiting the Grambling State campus during the 2023-2024 school year.

"I think this program is really good, and it's going to make an impact, and hopefully I can be a trailblazer and somebody who inspires other," Loyd said. "Maybe inspire more people to join the program of 'Call Me Mister' at Grambling State and make an impact."

The 'Call Me Mister' programs aims to increase the pool of diverse male educators in elementary and middle schools, particularly in underserved communities. The program provides tuition assistance, academic and social support and a strong mentorship network to those involved.

Loyd officially signed into the program Wednesday afternoon at Northside High School, followed by a celebration to recognize him.