First guilty plea in visa scheme; more scheduled

Federal prosecutors have negotiated a guilty plea in the wide-ranging visa scheme announced last summer, and more are scheduled this month.

In July, federal authorities announced the indictment of two chiefs of police, a former chief and a city marshal; they were accused of participating in a scheme to sell visas to immigrants.

An Oakdale businessman was accused of bribing the law enforcement agents to create fake crime reports so that immigrants could get "nonimmigrant U-Visas," which are granted to immigrants who are victims of crime or witnesses to crimes in the United States. They're named in a 21-page, 62-count indictment, which alleges the scheme operated in central Louisiana for almost 10 years.

Last week, Michael "Freck" Slaney, former Ward 5 Marshal in Oakdale, pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment, a charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. As part of the agreement, he surrendered four bank accounts and some DeRidder property to the government as a forfeiture. His sentencing was set for September 10; he faces up to five years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Court records show that the remainder of his co-defendants in the case have guilty pleas scheduled within the next couple of weeks.



Chandrakant "Lala" Patel of Oakdale, the businessman, indicted on one count conspiracy to commit visa fraud, one count bribery, 24 counts mail fraud and eight counts money laundering. His change of plea hearing is set for May 28.

Chad Doyle, Oakdale Chief of Police, indicted on one count conspiracy to commit visa fraud, six counts visa fraud, six counts mail fraud and one count money laundering. Doyle was an elected chief, but records at the Secretary of State indicate he's no longer chief in Oakdale. His change of plea hearing was set for Wednesday.

Glynn Dixon, Forest Hill Chief of Police, indicted on conspiracy to commit visa fraud, six counts visa fraud, six counts mail fraud and one count money laundering. Dixon was an elected chief, but records at the Secretary of State indicate he's no longer chief in Forest Hill. His change of plea hearing is set for June 4.

Tebo Onishea, former Glenmora Chief of Police, indicted on conspiracy to commit visa fraud, six counts visa fraud and six counts mail fraud. When Onishea was chief, he was an elected chief. His change of plea hearing is set for May 28.

The case started a couple of years ago, when agents with the Lafayette Homeland Security Office received a tip about possible visa fraud, and those agents launched an investigation that eventually involved the U.S. Attorney's Office, the IRS, the FBI, Louisiana State Police and the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to the indictment, Patel himself was granted a U-visa in 2023, based on his alleged status as an armed robbery victim.

The law enforcement officers were paid $5,000 per name by Patel, the indictment alleges. Patel would give names to the LEOs, and they would generate crime reports that listed the person either as a victim or a witness to a crime. Usually, it was an armed robbery, explained Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook. There were "hundreds" of names, he said.

The indictment names 24 alleged crime victims, and all of them have the last name Patel.

To see our story about the indictment, click here.