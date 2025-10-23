First-ever Pink Dress 5K Fun Run set for November

Hearts of Gold of Acadiana is starting a new tradition to celebrate the Breast Cancer Warriors of Acadiana.

Their first Pink Dress 5K Fun Run is set for November 9 at Moncus Park.

Organizers hope to have this even annually from now on.

Here's the schedule:

8:30 AM – Check-In & Registration

9:30–10:30 AM – 5K Fun Run/Walk

Ribbon Cutting & Honoree Recognition Ceremony (immediately following)

They're planning live music, giveaways, light refreshments, food and lemonade for purchase and shuttle services for registered participants.

"We believe no one should fight breast cancer in silence. Together, we can build healthier communities with equal access to resources, earlier detection, and better outcomes," organizers say.

Here's their flyer:

For more information or to sign up, click here.