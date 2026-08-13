First cohort of LPNs completing RN work graduates

South Louisiana Community College and Ochsner Lafayette General are expanding a pathway for licensed practical nurses (LPNs) to advance their careers and become registered nurses (RNs) while remaining in the workforce. Through the Next Level Nursing: Acadiana Pathway, eligible Ochsner Lafayette General employees can earn their nursing degree while continuing to work.

Made possible through Louisiana's Healthcare Employment Reinvestment Opportunity (HERO) Fund, the Next Level Nursing: Acadiana Pathway supports Ochsner Lafayette General LPNs as they work toward becoming registered nurses while remaining employed. The project includes a $312,196 HERO Fund grant awarded to SoLAcc and a matching investment from Ochsner, creating a combined investment of more than $624,000 in Acadiana's nursing workforce.

Through the investment, the program aims to increase annual LPN-to-RN enrollment by 10 percent and place 20 LPN graduates into RN apprentice roles by June 2028, with a goal of retaining all program graduates for at least two years after employment.

"When education and industry come together with a shared purpose, we create opportunities that change lives," said Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College. "This partnership removes barriers for working nurses who want to advance their careers while helping address one of our region's greatest workforce needs. It's exactly the kind of collaboration that strengthens our communities and improves healthcare across Acadiana."

Building on the success of its first cohort, the partnership is expanding opportunities for additional LPNs to earn an Associate of Science in Nursing degree. The program is designed to make career advancement more accessible for working nurses while preparing more registered nurses to meet the healthcare needs of communities across Acadiana.

“Creating a strong healthcare workforce goes beyond recruitment. It requires meaningful opportunities for people to grow, advance and build lasting careers,” said Missy Hopson, system vice president and chief learning & workforce development officer, Ochsner Health. “Through this program, our licensed practical nurses can continue caring for our patients while taking the next step in their professional journey. Combined with support from the HERO Fund, Ochsner's investment is helping strengthen the workforce that will care for Louisiana communities for years to come.”

Participants remain employed by Ochsner Lafayette General throughout the program while receiving tuition assistance, textbooks, uniforms, required health screenings and other educational support. Beginning in the second semester, students transition into a structured, non-registered apprenticeship that provides paid classroom and clinical training. Students also receive individualized advising, tutoring, success coaching and National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) preparation to support program completion and career success.

"At Ochsner Lafayette General, we believe one of the best ways to strengthen healthcare is to invest in the people who deliver it,” said Patrick Gandy, CEO, Ochsner Lafayette General. “We're grateful for our partnership with South Louisiana Community College and the support of the HERO Fund as we continue investing in our workforce and strengthening the care we provide to communities across Acadiana."

The Healthcare Employment Reinvestment Opportunity (HERO) Fund supports partnerships between healthcare providers and educational institutions that expand healthcare training capacity, reduce barriers to education and strengthen Louisiana's healthcare workforce.