First Baptist Lafayette Christian School opens new upper school building this week

LAFAYETTE PARISH — First Baptist Lafayette Christian School celebrated the completion of its new upper school building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication in Lafayette Parish.

The event included guided tours throughout the new facility, allowing attendees to explore the building before students begin using it.

The upper school building will open to First Baptist Christian School students this week.

The new facility represents an expansion for the private Christian school, providing additional space for upper-level students.

