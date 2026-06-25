Fireworks safety and legal reminders

With the Fourth of July on the horizon, Lafayette Fire Department wants to ensure everyone celebrates safely and responsibly. Below are some important safety tips to keep in mind, especially when it comes to fireworks.

Fireworks Safety:



Buy only legal fireworks from reputable retailers.

Do not alter or make your fireworks.

Never allow children to light fireworks.

Adults should always supervise fireworks activity.

Never light fireworks in your hand.

Light one firework at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or fire extinguisher.

Never operate fireworks while impaired.

Light fireworks at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish.

Don’t relight a “dud”. Give it time and soak with water.

Always read and follow the label directions carefully.

Fireworks should be placed on a hard, smooth surface before ignition.

Never point or throw fireworks at people, pets, cars, or buildings.

We encourage citizens to attend a public firework display like Lafayette Stars & Stripes [lafayettela.gov] presented by LUS and LFT Fiber, Downtown Lafayette, Saturday, July 4th starting at 5:00 p.m.