Fireworks may spark stress for some veterans; Here's how to be mindful this fourth

BROUSSARD, LA - For Tyler Guilbeau, preparing for a session at his gel blaster arena in Broussard is part of a daily routine.

“So this is what we do to prepare for a session,” he said, pulling out a crate of equipment. “First thing we need to do is get our hoppers attached to our blasters.”

Guilbeau is the owner of Acadiana Softgel , an indoor arena where players use gel blasters, a no-mess, low-impact alternative to paintball and airsoft.

“It’s a gel blaster arena, similar to paintball or airsoft, but it’s no mess, no pain, and it’s indoors,” he said.

This Fourth of July weekend is particularly meaningful for Guilbeau, not just as a business owner, but as a veteran Marine who completed two combat tours in Iraq.

“When I first got home from the military, and even between deployments, fireworks weren’t exactly my thing,” he said. “It was one of those things, the random, unexpected boom kind of brought me back and made me think of the risks we faced overseas.”

Guilbeau’s past experience is far from unique.

“This is super common,” said Jessica Gibson, a trauma therapist with the Acadiana Veteran Alliance . “It’s a very normal reaction after having been through the experiences our veterans have been through.”

Gibson recommends that veterans living with PTSD plan ahead for the holiday.

“Make a plan,” she said. “Know where you’re going to be. Are you at home? Do you feel comfortable at home? Have some activities planned for that time, maybe you’re watching a movie or doing something you’re comfortable with.”

For Guilbeau, those plans include spending time with friends.

“I’m actually going to get together with friends,” he said. “We’re going to be preparing for the Union hockey tournament this weekend at Planet Ice.”

After years of therapy, Guilbeau says he’s learned to manage the triggers and celebrate the holiday in a way that feels safe.

