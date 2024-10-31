Watch Now
Firefighters save woman from blaze; two of her pets didn't make it

Lafayette Firefighters pulled a woman from her burning home Wednesday night.

A spokesman for the Department said firefighters were called to a fire at a home in the 100 block of Charles Drive around 9:30 p.m. by neighbors who saw flames coming from a bedroom window.

When firefighters arrived, the neighbors told them that a woman was inside. They found her in the home, which was full of smoke, and brought her outside where she received medical care.

She was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, the spokesman said.

Her home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, and two of her pets, a dog and cat, died in the fire, the spokesman said.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the bedroom. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

