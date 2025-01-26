Firefighters rescue three pets from house fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Fire Department firefighters saved three pets from a smoke-filled home after an outdoor storage room caught fire Saturday afternoon.

LFD responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Foreman Drive around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, finding flames coming from a storage room under the carport. LFD said they were initially told there were children inside the home but soon discovered all children had exited safely. However, there were three pets inside the home.

Firefighters were able to rescue the cat and two dogs.

LFD said the carport and storage room sustained heavy fire damage, while the house received moderate heat and smoke damage.

Fire officials determined the fire began in the storage room, which was utilized as an outside sitting area and place to keep one of the dogs. There was a space heater plugged into a surge protector and was in use at the time of the fire. An electrical malfunction in the surge protector is being examined as a possible cause to the fire.