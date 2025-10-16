Firefighters rescue resident from Scott house fire

SCOTT, La. — Scott Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Pope Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday, where firefighters found heavy fire coming from the home.

A deputy with Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office informed SFD that one person was still inside the home. Before SFD arrived, the deputy found the resident unconscius in the back hallway of the home and was able to pull him to the doorway. Firefighters were able to locate the resident near the back door and pull him to a safe area in the yard, where he received medical attention. The resident was later airlifted to a local hospital with burns to his torso and severe smoke inhalation, but according to SFD, he is expected to survive.

Another resident of the house was able to escape before first responders arrived. They were also transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. According to SFD, they are expected to recover.

Rescue crews also found a dog inside the house during a secondary search. Though medical treatment was provided, the dog did not survive.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly, with mutual aid from Carencro and Duson Fire Departments. SFD's investigation into the fire determined it was accidental, originating from an improperly discarded cigarette on the porch, which spread to the home. According to SFD, the house sustained extensive fire damage and has been deemed uninhabitable.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.