Firefighters extinguish smoldering fire at Lafayette salon

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Early Sunday morning, Lafayette firefighters responded to a fire at Studio Bloom Salon on Coolidge Street, finding heavy smoke and moderate fire damage in the building’s waiting area.

An employee arriving at the salon around 9:30 a.m. discovered smoke filling the building and immediately called 911. Firefighters arrived shortly after, extinguishing the smoldering fire and ventilating the building.

According to fire officials, the blaze started in the waiting area and involved small appliances on decorative stands. A lack of sufficient oxygen caused the fire to smolder and self-extinguish before spreading further.

The salon, which had been unoccupied since Saturday afternoon, sustained heavy smoke damage throughout the interior and moderate fire damage in the lobby area.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.