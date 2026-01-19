Fire destroys Scott home, no injuries reported

No one was injured Saturday when a house burned on Cameron Street, Scott Fire officials say.

Scott firefighters were called to the 6800 block of Cameron Street around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. They found a home fully engulfed in flames. Five fire engines responded and two 3,000 gallon tanker trucks came to shuttle water from nearby hydrants. After approximately 30 minutes, crews were able to bring the fire under control.

Due to the extensive damage, investigators were unable to determine the exact cause of the fire.

However, it is believed that a displaced person, or persons, may have ignited a fire inside the home during the cold weather, which ultimately spread out of control.

The structure was deemed a total loss.

No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Mutual aid was provided by the Duson and Judice Fire Departments.