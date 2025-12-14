Fire destroys Scott home; leaves neighboring house with damage

SCOTT, La. — A house fire in Scott destroyed one home and left a neighboring house with minor heat-related damages.

Scott Fire Department responded to the house on the 100 block of Jerome Road around 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, crews found the house completely engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to a neighboring house.

Crews began working to protect the neighboring house until additional crews from Carencro, Duson and Lafayette Fire Departments arrived to help fight the full fire.

The house where the fire originated was deemed a total loss, and the neighboring house was left with minor heat-related damages.

No one was inside either house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to SFD, the fire was accidental, but they are still investigating the exact cause.