Fire Chief search advances with panel announcement

The search for Lafayette’s next Fire Chief continues to move forward as Lafayette Consolidated Government announces the interview panel that will assist in the next phase of the selection process. This announcement comes ahead of the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board’s scheduled meeting on Wednesday, January 14 [lafayettela.gov], where the Board is expected to formally ratify the scores for the Fire Chief civil service examinations, held December 16, 2025.

Following the Board’s ratification, the list of qualifying candidates—determined by the Louisiana Office of State Examiner based on exam passage—will be provided to the administration, according to LCG. The establishment of the interview panel, along with the forthcoming release of the eligible candidate list, represents a key step in advancing the Fire Chief selection process. Next steps will include preliminary background screenings, followed by interviews conducted by the appointed panel. Final interviews and selection will be made by the Mayor-President.

The interview panel of respected community leaders and members of the Lafayette City Council will play an integral role in assessing candidates beyond their qualifications, focusing on leadership capabilities, emergency response experience, departmental management, and their vision for the future of the Lafayette Fire Department.

The panel members are:

City Council Chair Kenneth Boudreaux

City Council Vice Chair Liz Hebert

City Councilman Elroy Broussard

City Councilman Thomas Hooks

City Councilman Andy Naquin

Damon Broussard, retired Milton Fire Chief and current Lafayette Fire Department Fire Captain

Justin Denais, Deputy Fire Chief of Broussard Fire Department

Dr. Deaidra “Dee” Garrett, MD, board-certified pediatric general surgeon

Cliff Guidry, local developer

Terry Landry, Sr., retired Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police

Mike Neustrom, former Lafayette Parish Sheriff

Pastor Sean Walker, East Bayou Church

Mayor-President Boulet noted the significance of this moment for the Lafayette Fire Department, emphasizing that it has been more than 36 years since the Fire Chief position was last appointed. “This decision carries tremendous weight,” said Boulet. “As we look ahead, it is critical that we choose a strong leader who can bring innovation, modernize operations, and ensure our firefighters have the tools, training, and support they need to keep our community safe.”

The final selection of Lafayette’s Fire Chief remains on track to be announced by Spring 2026.