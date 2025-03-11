Fire at Scott Oaks Plaza extinguished by sprinkler system

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Firefighters responded to a commercial fire alarm at Scott Oaks Plaza on Monday morning. The fire started in a restroom at Acadiana Jiu Jitsu inside the Piggly Wiggly Shopping Center but was quickly extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

The Scott Fire Department arrived at 5511 Cameron Street around 11:45 AM and found water flowing from the sprinklers. Firefighters shut off the water to prevent further damage and determined that a malfunctioning sauna heating element caused the fire. Officials say this incident highlights the importance of fire sprinklers, which, along with smoke alarms, can reduce fire-related deaths by eighty-two percent, according to the US Fire Administration.