Fire ants are coming this spring: Here's what you can do to keep them out of your yard

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As spring arrives and temperatures warm up, fire ants will begin making their presence known in yards — and their mounds and painful stings can be a nuisance for homeowners.

Fire ant mounds will begin popping up in turfgrass, and disturbing them can result in a painful sting. While fire ants won't damage your grass, their mounds are a significant eyesore.

J and J Exterminating pest control service manager Justin Cormier said leaving fire ants untreated can lead to bigger problems.

"Generally with fire ants you can leave them alone. They won't just hurt you, they will forage for food items. So depending on the area they may trail towards the home just by leaving them alone, not treating, which once they get into a home, then they can be really aggressive as far as trying to get rid of them," Cormier said.

