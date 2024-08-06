Fifty years of Festivals: Line-up announced for Festivals Acadiens et Creoles

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles announced the music lineup for the 50th annual three-day FREE Cajun and Zydeco music festival, which will take place Friday, Oct. 11, Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, at Girard Park in Lafayette.

To mark its 50th anniversary, Festivals will kick off with an exciting Friday night lineup featuring performances that pay homage to the inaugural event at Blackham Coliseum in 1974. The organizers have arranged a special tribute to the first concert, with family members and local musicians taking the stage to perform songs originally played at the very first event by Cajun and Zydeco music legends such as the Balfa Brothers, Nathan Abshire, Dennis McGee, Marc Savoy, the Ardoin Family, and Clifton Chenier.

"Reaching this pivotal milestone of 50 years really speaks volumes about the contributions this festival has made to preserving and nurturing our Cajun and Creole traditions," says Patrick Mould, VP of Programming and Development. "I am especially excited about the Friday night concert that will pay homage to the standing-room-only 1974 Tribute to Cajun Music at Blackham Coliseum, which evolved into Festivals Acadiens et Créoles. This year's theme, '50 Years and Tomorrow,' will highlight how we have successfully passed down our traditions—whether our music, food, art, or French language—one generation at a time!"

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles has published One Generation at a Time: Celebrating 50 Years of a Cajun and Creole Music Festival. Center for Louisiana Studies will host interactive workshops and performances, and the Bayou Food Festival and Louisiana Crafts Fair will showcase the best local cuisine and crafts. Each day, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles will broadcast live for fans worldwide via KRVS.org.

The Official Pin and Poster will be revealed at the Acadiana Center for the Arts on September 14 at 6:00 p.m. during Downtown Lafayette’s Second Saturday ArtWalk. Megan Barra is the 2024 festival visual artist.

Tent rental spaces in Girard Park are available for Festival goers, Festival Friends are also appreciated, and volunteers are needed over the three days. For more information, visit festivalsacadiens.com .



Friday Night 50th Anniversary Tribute to the 1974 Concert

House Band: Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys

1974 original artists performed by contemporary musicians:

Inez Catalan and Marcus Landry, performed by David Greely and guest

Dennis McGee and Sady Courville, performed by Joel Savoy / Linzee Young

Varise Conner and Lionel Leleux performed by David Greely and Beau Thomas

Marc Savoy performed by Marc Savoy and family

Ardoin Family, performed by Dexter Ardoin and Cedric Watson

Balfa Brothers, performed by Christine Balfa and Peter Schwarz

Clifton Chenier, performed by CJ Chenier

Nathan Abshire, performed by Robert Jardell

Blackie Forrester, performed by Donnie Broussard and Sheryl Cormier

Jimmy C Newman, performed by Gary Newman

Scène Ma Louisiane:

Friday, October 11

5:30-8:30 50th Anniversary Revue with Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys & special guests, Joel Savoy, Linzee Young, David Greely & Beau Thomas, Marc Savoy & Family, Dexter Ardoin & Cedric Watson, Christine Balfa & Peter Schwarz, CJ Chenier, Robert Jardell, Donnie Broussard & Sheryl Cormier and Gary Newman.

Saturday, October 12

10:30-11:30 Joe Hall & the Cane Cutters

11:45-12:45 The Daiquiri Queens

1:00-2:00 Balfa Toujours

2:15-3:15 CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band

3:30-4:45 Feufollet & Friends honor Chris Stafford

5:00-6:00 Lafayette Rhythm Devils

6:15-7:30 The Revelers

Sunday, October 13

10:30-11:30 Amis du Teche

11:45-12:45 Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

1:00-2:00 Kevin Naquin & Cajun Preservation w/ special guests Virgil and Terry Montoucet

2:15-3:15 Lost Bayou Ramblers

3:30-4:30 Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs

4:45 -5:45 Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

6:00-7:30 Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun

Scène Mon Héritage

Saturday, October 12

10:30-11:30 Jambalaya Cajun Band

11:45-12:45 Bruce Daigrepont

1:15-2:15 Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet (50th Anniversary)

2:30-3:30 Roddie Romero & the Hub City Allstars

3:45-5:00 Magnolia Family Band

5:15 -6:15 Wayne & Same Ole Two-Step

6:30-7:30 Bonsoir, Catin

Sunday, October 13

10:45-11:45 Luke Huval Band

12:00-1:00 Chère Elise

1:15-2:15 Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express

2:30-3:30 Frank Family Band

3:45-4:45 Pine Leaf Boys

5:00-6:30 Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers

Scène La Salle de Danse

Saturday, October 12

10:30-11:30 Kyle Huval & the Dixie Ramblers

11:45-12:45 Jesse Legé & the Bayou Aces

1:00-2:00 Corey Ledet Zydeco

2:15-3:15 Donnie Broussard & the Louisiana Stars

3:30-4:30 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas

4:45 -6:00 Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours

Sunday, October 13

9:00-10:30 French Mass

10:45-11:45 Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds

12:00-1:00 Four Horses

1:15-2:15 Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole

2:30-3:45 Creole String Beans

4:00-5:00 Alphonse Ardoin & the Zydeco Kingz

5:15-6:30 The Traiteurs

Scène Atelier

Saturday, October 12

11:45-12:45 Jerry Devillier – Tradition Bearer Award – w/ Jeb & Chad Huval and Chris Segura 1:00-2:00 One Generation at a Time: Family Bands across the Generations: Steve Riley w/ Elise, Burke & Dolsy – Moderated by Ben Sandmel

2:15-3:15 New Songs in the Tradition: Jourdan Thibodeaux, Bruce Daigrepont & David Greely – Moderated by Kristi Guillory

3:30-4:45 Ed Poullard & Cedric Watson

5:15-6:15 Joel Savoy & Linzey Young

Sunday, October 13

12:00-1:00 One Generation at a Time: Family Bands Across the Generations: Nathan Williams Sr. & Nathan Williams, Jr., Christine Balfa, Sophie & Amelia Powell – Moderated by Ben Sandmel

1:15-2:15 The Holiday Playgirls

2:30-3:30 The Life & Music of Chris Stafford

3:45-4:45 The Legacy of Jo-El Sonnier

5:00-6:00 T’Monde

Jam Ça!

Saturday, October 12

11:00-12:15 Sheryl Cormier

12:45-2:00 Cedric Watson

2:15-3:30 Gina Forsyth

3:45-5:00 Jesse Legé

Sunday, October 13

11:00-12:15 Horace Trahan

12:30-1:45 Kelli Jones

2:00-3:15 Alphonse Ardoin

3:45-5:00 Kristi Guillory