LAFAYETTE PARISH — A vehicle crashed into a building along the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette Friday evening, sparking a fire and shutting down a major part of the busy thoroughfare.

The crash happened on the southwest lanes of the Thruway just past 8th Street.

Lafayette Police said the crash resulted in a fire, which forced officers to close all three southbound lanes.

Police didn't report any injuries.

Drivers should seek an alternate route and avoid the area.