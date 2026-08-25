Festivals looking for volunteers

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles 2026 is only a couple months away and if you're wondering how you can be a part of the world’s largest Creole and Cajun music and folklife festival - they've got you covered.

Every year the festival calls on community members to help organize its vibrant celebration at Girard Park. Roles run from recycling coordination to pin sales throughout the festival site. The festival runs from October 8-11 this year.

People looking to volunteer can sign up here.

Festival organizers will hold a Volunteer Orientation meeting for all who signed up on Wednesday, October 7 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at Girard Park, in the large pavilion near the basketball court, with beverages provided. Volunteers will receive parking passes and review specific logistics and duties of each volunteer station; festival organizers will be on hand to answer any questions volunteers might have.

Renting a tent space at Village des Tentes at Girard Park is another way to support the festival’s mission. Setting up a tent space for resting between sets, close enough to still hear the music and smell the food stalls, is a win-win for both you and the festival. To reserve a spot for you and your crew’s tent, sign up here.

Individuals or businesses can support easily by sponsoring Festivals Acadiens et Créoles. To learn more about the levels of sponsorship available for you or your business, look here.