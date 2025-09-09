Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Volunteer Orientation set for Oct. 8

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is calling on community members to give back by volunteering during the three-day festival, October 10–12, 2025. Volunteers play a vital role in helping the event run smoothly, and organizers are still in need of additional support.

To prepare, a Volunteer Orientation will be held on Wednesday, October 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the large covered pavilion near the basketball courts in Girard Park. At this meeting, volunteers will receive parking passes, review assignments and logistics for each location, and have the opportunity to ask questions. Two areas where volunteers are needed most are recycling and gorilla pin sales.

Beverages will be provided, and the orientation will offer a chance to meet fellow volunteers and be thanked in person for supporting Acadiana’s culture and community.

Volunteer Sign-up Available at www.festivalsacadiens.com [festivalsacadiens.com]\\\\\\\\\

WHO: General public who wants to give back to the community and Cajun culture

WHEN: Volunteer Orientation meeting on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 6:00 pm.

WHERE: 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette

Meet at the large covered pavilion near the basketball court at Girard Park.