Festivals Acadiens et Créoles puts food on the main stage

LAFAYETTE, La. — At Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, the food is every bit as headlining as the music. Forget funnel cakes and corn dogs — this is Cajun and Creole cooking in its natural habitat, served up by the people who’ve been perfecting it for generations.

The food adventure kicks off with the official boudin cutting — a ceremonial nod to the unofficial sausage of Acadiana. From there, festival-goers can spend the weekend chasing plates as eagerly as they chase stages: French bread boats filled with crawfish étouffée, red beans and rice with local tasso, jambalaya, beignets, gumbo, and of course, more boudin.

Culture Sur la Table brings the festival kitchen to life with cooking demonstrations by local chefs. From the local staple rice and gravy to Cajun-Asian fusion, these sessions blend storytelling, history, and a little lagniappe.

Saturday, October 11

Chef Marc Bankston (BMC) - Chefs Kiss Culinary

Jordon Konow (Vestal) – Crawfish Étouffée

Katie O’Hara Konow (Five Mile Eatery) – Dish TBD

Jolie Meaux (Porch, Wine, & Gravy) – Les Oreilles de Cochon

Sunday, October 12

CJ Pothier (Private Chef) – Coq au Vin with Parsnip Purée

Todd Rojas (Sunday’s Soda Fountain) – Deer Sausage & Quail Scotch Egg

Sullivan Zant (Vestal) – Louisiana Crab & Rice Cake

Chef John Reason (JP’s Outdoors) Blackened Alligator Tacos

Chef Reggie Delpit (Reggie’s Chicken Shack) – Fried Chicken & Boudin Balls

Chris Landreneau (Prejean’s) – Cajun Fried Rice

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, October 10-12, 2025, held in Girard Park, Lafayette, LA. Free to the public. Visit the website [festivalsacadiens.com] to view the Bayou Food Festival lineup.

