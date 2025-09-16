Festivals Acadiens et Créoles puts food on the main stage

LAFAYETTE, La. — At Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, the food is every bit as headlining as the music. Forget funnel cakes and corn dogs — this is Cajun and Creole cooking in its natural habitat, served up by the people who’ve been perfecting it for generations.
The food adventure kicks off with the official boudin cutting — a ceremonial nod to the unofficial sausage of Acadiana. From there, festival-goers can spend the weekend chasing plates as eagerly as they chase stages: French bread boats filled with crawfish étouffée, red beans and rice with local tasso, jambalaya, beignets, gumbo, and of course, more boudin.
Culture Sur la Table brings the festival kitchen to life with cooking demonstrations by local chefs. From the local staple rice and gravy to Cajun-Asian fusion, these sessions blend storytelling, history, and a little lagniappe.
Saturday, October 11
- Chef Marc Bankston (BMC) - Chefs Kiss Culinary
- Jordon Konow (Vestal) – Crawfish Étouffée
- Katie O’Hara Konow (Five Mile Eatery) – Dish TBD
- Jolie Meaux (Porch, Wine, & Gravy) – Les Oreilles de Cochon
Sunday, October 12
- CJ Pothier (Private Chef) – Coq au Vin with Parsnip Purée
- Todd Rojas (Sunday’s Soda Fountain) – Deer Sausage & Quail Scotch Egg
- Sullivan Zant (Vestal) – Louisiana Crab & Rice Cake
- Chef John Reason (JP’s Outdoors) Blackened Alligator Tacos
- Chef Reggie Delpit (Reggie’s Chicken Shack) – Fried Chicken & Boudin Balls
- Chris Landreneau (Prejean’s) – Cajun Fried Rice
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, October 10-12, 2025, held in Girard Park, Lafayette, LA. Free to the public. Visit the website [festivalsacadiens.com] to view the Bayou Food Festival lineup.