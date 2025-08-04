Festivals Acadiens et Créoles music lineup released— Cajun legend Zachary Richard to open weekend celebration

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, the world’s original and largest Cajun and Zydeco music festival, will kick off its weekend-long celebration with cultural trailblazer Zachary Richard.

A performer at the second Tribute concert in 1975, Richard returns to open this year’s event, taking place October 10–12, 2025, at Girard Park in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Friday night’s festivities will also feature Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Crush. On Saturday and Sunday, the lineup continues with a mix of legendary and rising talent, including Rockin’ Dopsie, Wayne Toups, Four Horses, Beau Cheval, and Les Amis du Teche.

“This year, we are celebrating Cinquante ans de Réveille: Et Asteur Quoi?! (Fifty Years of Réveille: And Now What?!), marking half a century since Zachary Richard's flag-waving performance at the 1975 Tribute to Cajun Music Concert, which eventually evolved into our event,” says Festival founder and director Barry Jean Ancelet. “That same night, Clifton Chenier appeared wearing a crown, proclaiming his role as King of Zydeco. Those bold and provocative moments became a call to action for generations of Cajun and Creole musicians—artists who continue to honor the past while shaping the future of this vibrant, living tradition. It’s both meaningful and gratifying to look back with pride and look ahead with excitement.”

The full music and event schedule will be released in September 2025.

Click here for the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles 2025 Music Lineup.