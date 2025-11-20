Festival of Lights returns to Lafayette’s Oil Center

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Festival of Lights is officially making its comeback to Lafayette’s Oil Center, bringing back one of Acadiana’s most nostalgic holiday traditions.

Festival of Lights returns to Lafayette

The long-running celebration, last held in 2018, returns on Friday, Dec. 5, transforming Ochsner’s Burdin Riehl Parking Garage into a multi-level Christmas experience for families and adults alike. Organizers say the community has missed the event, and excitement is building for its return.

“A lot of the community was sad to see it go, and is excited to have it come back. And we’re excited to bring it back, too,” says Christian Williford.

The celebration begins at 5:30 p.m., with the annual Lighting of Santa, the illuminated Santa, sleigh and reindeer that glide across Ochsner’s skywalk, scheduled for 6 p.m. The moment will officially kick off the Oil Center’s holiday season, complete with more than 250 new Christmas lights installed throughout the district.

CLAIRE ALVARADO/Kevin Ste Marie

This year’s festival is divided into two unique experiences inside the parking tower.

On the 5th Floor Family Fun Zone, which is free to attend, kids can enjoy Christmas movies on a big screen, a snow yard, letters and photos with Santa, hot cocoa, cookie decorating, ornament making, face painting, and holiday shopping. Many of the activities reflect what organizers describe as a “classic Christmas night,” designed to make the event memorable for children.

KATC

The 6th Floor Rooftop Party is a 21+ ticketed event featuring food, drinks, and live performances from Dustin Dale Gaspard, Coteau Grove, and the On Call Band, an all-doctor group.

“We’ll have live music up there, food throughout the event, and a great atmosphere overlooking all the decorations,” organizers said.

This year’s official Festival of Lights ornament showcases original watercolor artwork by board member Marie Lukaszeski, available for purchase as a keepsake.

KATC

KATC

To help families enjoy both the Oil Center and downtown festivities, free trolley rides will run between the district and Parc Sans Souci throughout the night. A children’s train will also loop up and down Coolidge Boulevard, giving families a close-up view of holiday decorations.

Parking will be available on the first four floors of the garage, along with the Grant Molett Parking Lot across from Champagne’s. Discounted tickets for the rooftop party and access to the family-friendly activities are already on sale.

To purchase tickets to the rooftop portion of the event you can go to:

https://www.theoilcenter.com/event-details/festival-of-lights

The organizers also want to extend a special thank you to their sponsors seen pictured below for helping bring back this beloved Lafayette tradition: