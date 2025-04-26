Festival International closes early due to severe weather

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Festival International de Louisiane has officially closed for the night due to dangerous weather conditions, including lightning in the area.

Organizers shared the update late Friday, April 25, asking festival-goers to clear the grounds and make their way to shelter. All performances and scheduled events have been canceled for the remainder of the evening.

This decision comes after a temporary stage shutdown earlier in the night due to lightning concerns. As storms continued to impact the Lafayette area, officials made the call to fully close the festival for safety.

Festival organizers say they plan to reopen tomorrow and look forward to welcoming neighbors back for a full day of music, culture and community.

Updates will be posted on Festival International’s official social media channels and website.