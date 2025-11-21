Festival International de Louisiane turns to GoFundMe to keep going amid rising costs

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Festival International de Louisiane has started a GoFundMe to help defray some of the costs of putting on the annual festival.

Organizers cited rising costs, complex visa requirements, and international tax obligations that now consume nearly a third of what the non-profit says they pay its overseas artists. According to the GoFundMe, the budget for performers alone is $300,000.

Organizers said they're now calling on supporters to help ensure Festival, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, is able to continue operating.