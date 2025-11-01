Festival International de Louisiane celebrates 40 years with commemorative book

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival International de Louisiane is marking its 40th anniversary in a big way--by publishing a commemorative coffee table book.

The 200-page, bilingual hardcover book immortalizes the 40-year journey of the festival.

"I remember my first year as director, I heard Barry Ancelet say something that really stuck. He said 'You know, Lafayette doesn't have beautiful mountains or white sandy beaches or clear blue water. We don't have any of that, but what we do have is our culture and our heritage and our music and our joie de vivre,'" said Scott Feehan, executive director of Festival International. "And that's what Festival's all about, and so Festival can help put this city on the map to give people reason to come here."

The book features first-person accounts from Festival stakeholders, including founders, staff, artists, volunteers and board members. It chronicles the festival's birth, growth and cultural impact on the Acadiana area. Inside, you'll find photography by many celebrated Louisiana photographers that captures some of the most memorable performances from across the four decades of the festival. You'll also get a peek behind the scenes at the work that makes Festival possible.

The first copy of the book was presented to Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Friday morning.

A book launch will be held during the Artwalk on Nov. 8 at Cavalier House Books in downtown Lafayette. The book launch is a ticketed event that will include a short presentation by the book's creative team. Two tickets are included with the purchase of each book. Only limited edition commemorative copies signed by key contributors will be available at the launch for $140. Tickets for the launch presentation only are $10, and seating is limited. To make a reservation, advance order, buy tickets or learn more, click here.

Hardcover editions of the book will be available for $95 here beginning Nov. 10. Proceeds from the book will benefit Festival International.