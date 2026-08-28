'Feed the Funnel' initiative benefits local food banks

LAFAYETTE, La. — An event held Thursday at CGI benefited three local food banks and the families they serve.

CGI partnered with The Pack Shack to host 'Feed the Funnel,' an event where over 100 volunteers came together to pack 20,000 meals for local families and individuals experiencing food insecurity.

"It's an initiative where we actually got 150 volunteers to show up and pack 20,000 meals here in Lafayette, and overall in the US, we're packing about 50,000 meals, so we're just targeting food insecurities and making sure that we can impact the community in the right way," said Isaiah Crawford, project manager for CGI's 'Feed the Funnel' Initiative.

The meals will go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana, University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Campus Cupboard and South Louisiana Community College's The Pantry.