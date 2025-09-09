Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FBI seeks information in child pornography case

Posted
and last updated

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of possessing child pornography in Lafayette, Louisiana.

On August 29, 2025, a federal arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Moses Steven Hernandez, AKA “Hawk” or “Redbird”, who was last seen in Lafayette riding a black bicycle with a horned skull and a light attached to the handlebars.

Hernandez is described as a white male, 5’9” tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is also known to wear a distinctive camouflage cap with a large red bill with black writing and has distinctive tattoos on his body, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), online at tips.fbi.gov, or contact their local authorities by dialing 911.

