Fatal Vehicle Crash Investigation: I-10 Eastbound

Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash on I-10 Eastbound, located just west of University Avenue.

The Lafayette Police Traffic Unit is leading the ongoing investigation. At this time, one fatality has been confirmed.

Traffic Advisory: All eastbound lanes on I-10 are currently closed from Ambassador Caffery (off-ramp) to University Avenue. Traffic is being diverted, and significant delays are expected. Motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.